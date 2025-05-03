North Dinajpur: Body of unidentified male recovered by police from trolley in Islampur

Police recovered the body of an unidentified male from a trolley at Islampur town in North Dinajpur on Friday morning.

Dilip Pal, who owns a corn field in the Sonakhoda-Jamalbari Road area of ward nine of Islampur, spotted the trolley on his field on Friday morning. The foul stench coming from it prompted him to inform the police.

A team from the Islampur police station arrived and found a male body packed inside the trolley. The body has been sent to the local subdivisional hospital for post-mortem.

“I was on my way to the local market. While crossing my field, I smelled the stink. As I walked into the field, I spotted the trolley. I was in my field even last night, and the trolley was not there. I have no inkling how it came here,” said Pal.

Police said the deceased is around 45-years-old. “We have circulated the photo in neighbouring police stations so that the person can be identified. Preliminary examination suggests that there are some injury marks on the face. We are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas as it seems that the trolley was brought from somewhere else and dumped in the field,” said an officer.

Kanaialal Agarwala, the civic chairman of Islampur, said he has asked the councillors to check for missing persons from the town. “We have also asked the elected members and Trinamool workers of the neighbouring panchayat areas to try and gather information about the person,” he said.

Pedestrian hit

Kainat Kamal, 35, was hit by an app cab at Rajabazar crossing in Calcutta on Friday afternoon. She has been admitted to NRS Medical College and Hospital. The app cab has been impounded and the driver arrested, police said.