North Bengal's first government infertility clinic to open in Siliguri District Hospital

The state health department is set to introduce an infertility clinic at the Siliguri District Hospital (SDH) in a major push to strengthen public healthcare in north Bengal.

The facility, to be housed in the hospital’s maternity wing, will be the first government-run infertility centre of the region. The aim is to address the growing number of couples seeking medical help for conception.

Doctors at SDH report witnessing a sharp increase in such cases. “We are seeing more and more couples coming in with infertility-related issues,” said Chandan Ghosh, superintendent of SDH. “A survey is underway to track and understand the nature of these cases,” he added.

Couples in the region have had limited options within the government sector, often turning to expensive private clinics. The new clinic will offer systematic diagnosis, counselling, and basic treatment, including necessary tests and follow-ups.

The clinic, which will soon be operational, will hold consultations on all weekdays, ensuring regular appointments and continued care. Medical experts estimate that around 80 per cent of infertility cases can be managed through medication, counselling, and minor interventions, without the need for advanced procedures like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

“This will be a significant relief, especially for families from economically weaker sections who cannot afford private infertility treatments that often cost several lakhs,” a hospital official said.

Tulsi Pramanik, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of Darjeeling district, said that discussions are on to explore the feasibility of introducing IVF facilities at government hospitals. “However, it’s important to note that not all cases require IVF. Many couples can conceive with proper guidance, treatment, and lifestyle adjustments,”

he added.

Doctors say the clinic will also play a crucial role in dispelling myths around infertility and offering scientifically sound, accessible, and affordable solutions.

Health officials and experts welcomed the move as a progressive step towards inclusive reproductive healthcare, particularly benefiting rural and underserved sections in north Bengal.