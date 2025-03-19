North Bengal University to start two six-month certificate courses on photography, journalism

The North Bengal University (NBU) will introduce two six-month certificate courses on the basics of photography, videography and journalism.

A source said the Department of Mass Communication, in collaboration with the varsity's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), will offer these courses from April 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barun Roy, head of the mass communication department, said the courses will enable students to build fundamental skills through hands-on training and theoretical lessons. Those who have completed their 10+2 level are eligible and the fees for these courses will range from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, he said.

“These courses will create opportunities for students to explore creative fields and build professional portfolios. The goal is to equip the learners with practical knowledge that directly applies to the industry,” said Roy.

“Our department also plans to introduce professional diploma courses, with classes scheduled in the evening to accommodate postgraduate and PhD coursework,” added Roy.

Roy said that the initiative was undertaken with the support of Raju Roy, the former director and present deputy director of CDOE. “This inter-departmental effort reflects the university’s commitment to expand educational opportunities,” he said.

A faculty member said the photography and videography course would cover camera techniques, lighting, sound design and editing. Participants must complete assignments and conclude the course with a final project—creating a photo album, a short film, a documentary, or a videocast.

The course on journalism would focus on news writing, reporting, research and digital media skills.

The department offers a MA in mass communication, a two-year PG programme. “It covers journalism, media studies, public relations and digital media, with practical cinematography, video editing and newspaper design training. They also offer a PhD in mass communication, which usually takes three to six years and focuses on advanced research in media and communication,” said a source.

A four-year UG programme in mass communication and journalism is offered at some colleges affiliated with the university.“The UG programme offers options for a single major and a single minor or three discipline-specific multidisciplinary courses,” a source added.