North Bengal to host third edition of talent hunt, featuring Geeta Kapur as judge

North Bengal is all set to witness a display of talent as the Universal Step-In Dance Academy has announced the third edition of the West Bengal talent hunt.

The event is known for being a prominent platform for artists and performers of the region and offers them a chance to shine on the national stage.

The event is supported by the Himalayan International Residential School, Siliguri, and the Delhi Public School, Siliguri.

According to the organisers, there will be a grand audition, with categories such as singing, dancing, drawing, and modeling.

A major highlight of the event is the presence of Bollywood celebrity choreographer Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Maa, who will judge the grand finale, scheduled for April 2025 at the Delhi Public School, Siliguri.

“Her participation will add a touch of glamour and credibility to the competition, ensuring this season stands out as a landmark event,” said one of the organizers.

The competition will feature multiple audition rounds across various cities in north Bengal ensuring widespread participation. The auditions will kick off on January 18, in Coochbehar and Alipurduar (Dooars International Public School), Malbazar (Caesar School), and Birpara (Delhi Public School, Dooars).

The next round will be held on January 25 in Siliguri (Delhi Public School) and Jaigaon (Gorkha Bhawan), followed by auditions in Jalpaiguri (Himalayan International Residential School) on February 9. “Some additional venues and dates are expected to be announced soon,” said a source.