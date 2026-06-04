North Bengal, Sikkim reel under pre-monsoon heatwave amid sparse rainfall

The hills and plains of north Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim are reeling under unusual and intense pre-monsoon heat with extremely sparse showers over the past several days.

Weather experts have warned that the prevailing hot and dry conditions are likely to persist for at least another 48 hours while isolated thunderstorms or light rainfall are likely in a few areas.

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With little to no pre-monsoonal rainfall, temperatures have risen sharply in most parts of north Bengal and Sikkim, unusual for June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, many locations in Sikkim recorded unusually high temperatures over the past 24 hours.

Mazitar near Rangpo, the principal entry point to the Himalayan state, clocked 35 degrees Celsius. Tadong near Gangtok recorded 30 degrees while Soreng and Pakyong recorded 27 degrees each. Gangtok, the state capital, recorded 25 degrees Celsius.

In Bengal, the maximum temperatures in Darjeeling and Kalimpong were 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The plains of north Bengal witnessed soaring temperatures. Jalpaiguri, Malda and Raiganj clocked around 37 degrees Celsius. Cooch Behar and Balurghat touched nearly 36 degrees.

The rising mercury prompted district education authorities in many districts to alter school schedules. Classes were shifted to morning hours to protect students from the unusual heat.

The prolonged dry spell has also rung alarm bells in the tea sector. Tea planters fear that continued heat and inadequate rainfall would adversely affect tea production.

“If dry conditions and severe heat continue, tea leaves may dry up. We are concerned that the prevailing weather pattern could negatively impact production unless sufficient rainfall arrives soon to improve the situation,” said Chinmoy Dhar, the senior manager of Majherdabri, a tea estate in the Alipurduar district.

Tea growers have noted that moisture levels in the soil are declining rapidly, increasing the risk of stress on tea bushes during a critical growing period.

IMD officials said that a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal was preventing moisture-laden winds from reaching north Bengal and Sikkim.

“The cyclonic circulation over the northern and north-western Bay of Bengal is obstructing the normal inflow of moisture into the region. The absence of sufficient moisture in the atmosphere has resulted in a significant reduction in rainfall activity. Only scattered showers have been reported in some parts of the hills and plains, while the maximum temperatures were three to four degrees Celsius above normal in many locations,” said an IMD weatherman.

“Temperatures may decline by a few degrees in some areas later this week. But right now, there is no immediate indication about the onset of widespread monsoon rainfall across north Bengal and Sikkim,” the official added.