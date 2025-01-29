NBMCH poison unit gets Delhi nod: Speedy, effective treatment of snakebite

The Centre has approved the proposed Poison Information Centre (PIC) at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH), the largest state-run referral hospital in north Bengal.

Sources in the NBMCH confirmed that the proposal to set up the PIC, deemed a critical step in addressing the rising number of poisoning cases in the region, was approved by the Union health ministry.

Along with NBMCH, the Kolkata Medical College & Hospital will also have a PIC. Earlier, the state health department had approved the proposals.

The PIC, sources said, will function under the department of forensic medicine at the NBMCH, under the monitoring of Bengal’s forensic and state medicine department.

On January 24, the director of health services and the director of medical education of the state jointly sent a letter to the NBMCH authorities about the approval by the Centre.

A specialised committee will be constituted, involving faculties from multiple departments, including forensic medicine, paediatrics, nephrology, anaesthesiology, and preventive and social medicine, for setting up the PIC.

“This multi-disciplinary approach will ensure comprehensive overview and effective management of the PIC,” said a source.

The PIC, doctors said, will provide technical support in the management of snakebite envenomation under the snakebite prevention and

control programme.

“The PIC will play a crucial role in snakebite cases in this region. It will be instrumental in improving public health outcomes by leveraging advanced medical knowledge and technical resources,” said a senior faculty member of

the NBMCH.

Rajiv Prasad, the head of forensic medicine at the NBMCH, said that north Bengal, with a vast agricultural and forested landscape, recorded some 250 to 300 poisoning cases each month.

“Among these, 25 to 30 per cent of the cases are related to snakebites. The PIC can help in handling such cases through rapid diagnostic support, management information and referral guidance, which will work to reduce deaths,” said Prasad.

The PIC will also have state-of-the-art laboratories to facilitate research and treatment.

“Researchers will work to develop antidotes and improve treatment protocols. Senior doctors will train junior staff on poison management,” said a source.

Infrastructure & vigil

Mayor Gautam Deb, who chairs the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the NBMCH, said on Tuesday that the hospital would launch a new skin OPD unit. Plans are afoot to set up six new modular operating theatres and a second MRI machine here, he added.

Sources said that recently 134 high-end CCTV cameras were set up on the NBMCH campus for vigil. Earlier, there were 219 CCTV cameras. Authorities have also deployed 25 personnel from the state civil defence department here.