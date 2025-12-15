North Bengal joint forum comprising of 24 trade unions to protest for tea workers

The Joint Forum, a platform comprising 24 trade unions from north Bengal, on Sunday announced a series of protest programmes from December 22, including gate meetings across tea gardens in the region, sector-wise workers’ meetings and a mass convention next year.

Saman Pathak, the president of the Darjeeling Zila Chia Kaman Mazdoor Union affiliated to the CPM, and a forum member, said representatives of all constituent trade unions met in Siliguri on Sunday and unanimously decided to launch an intensified movement against the new labour codes and other issues affecting tea garden workers.

“It was decided that gate meetings would be held in all tea gardens to protest against the labour codes recently passed by the Centre in Parliament. We believe these codes do not safeguard worker rights, which have already been grossly violated,” Pathak said.

He alleged that several tea garden workers were deprived of regular basic minimum wages and other benefits, and added that attempts were being made to snatch their land and hand them over to corporate houses.

"As part of the first phase of our protest programme, gate meetings will be held in every tea garden on December 22,” Pathak said.

He added that in the second phase, sector-wise workers’ meetings would be organised across the Terai, Dooars and Darjeeling hill areas throughout January 2026.

“In March, a mass convention of tea workers will be held at a centrally located venue in the region to press for the protection of tea workers’ rights,” he said.