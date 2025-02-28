No Dada is above symbol: Mamata Banerjee asserts supremacy of TMC's twin flower emblem

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that what mattered most in the Trinamool Congress was its symbol of twin flowers and the slogan of Maa-Mati-Manush, driving home the point that the party was supreme and not any "particular Dada".

In comments construed to convey a message to the followers of Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister said whatever positions they held in the party were on account of the Trinamool symbol.

"Nowadays, one or two persons have emerged as leaders who have been saying they are not loyal to the party's symbol and claim to be devoted to their captain. Some of them claim they do politics for their particular Dada, not the Trinamool Congress. Remember, whatever you are — be it an MLA, a councillor, or a panchayat representative — you are here because of the party's symbol," Mamata said in her 61-minute speech at the extended state conference of the TMC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Humayun Kabir, the MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad, and other TMC legislators had publicly rooted for a larger role for Abhishek in the state government.

Reminding Trinamool workers about her practice of monitoring social media handles, Mamata on Thursday said there would be "no politics of Dada" within the party, which TMC insiders said was an indirect reference to her nephew Abhishek.

"If there is any leader in the party, it is the 'twin flowers' (the party's symbol) and Maa-Mati-Manush," she added.

At indoor meetings with her TMC colleagues in the Assembly earlier, Mamata had repeatedly said she would have the final say on all organisational matters.

Since the 2021 Assembly elections, Abhishek’s Camac Street office has been overseeing organisational matters. However, multiple sources suggest its influence has declined since the Lok Sabha elections, with the office of the state TMC president, Subrata Bakshi, taking over responsibilities previously handled by Camac Street.

On Thursday, Mamata allowed four party MPs to speak between her and Abhishek. Typically, Abhishek is the penultimate speaker at major political events held in Mamata’s presence.

The four MPs — Yusuf Pathan, Sagarika Ghose, Kirti Azad and Satabdi Roy — were invited to speak after Abhishek.

"Although Didi said she allowed the four MPs to speak because many party workers were unfamiliar with them, it nevertheless downplayed the position of the national general secretary (Abhishek). Was she signalling that Abhishek is just an MP like the others who spoke after him?" wondered a Trinamool leader close to Abhishek.

While Abhishek was addressing the meeting, a group of party workers began chanting slogans in his praise. Suddenly, Mamata took the microphone and said: "Please be quiet. Maintain discipline."

"Stitching together the signals that our party chairperson sent through this meeting, it is clear that Didi will not allow anyone else to lead the party," said a senior TMC leader.

Amid reports of discord between the TMC's top two leaders, the activities of the party’s consultation agency, I-PAC, have ebbed. Abhishek’s Camac Street office used to control I-PAC till very recently.

On Thursday, Mamata instructed party workers to cooperate with the agency while asking leaders to refrain from publicly criticising its activities.

A source noted that the announcement was significant as I-PAC’s current head, Pratik Jain, had met Mamata at Nabanna last week, fueling speculation that the agency might come under the chief minister's direct control.

However, a large section of the Trinamool Congress believes these apparent tensions will not last long and like with "differences" in the past, both will reconcile and put up a united front.

Even on Thursday, Mamata endorsed Abhishek’s goal of securing over 215 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, a leader said. "She openly backed Abhishek’s target. There is no difference of opinion between them," said one of Abhishek’s followers.

In his speech, Abhishek dismissed rumours that he might join the BJP or form a new party.

"Even if someone slits my throat, I will hail Mamata Banerjee. I am not a traitor," said the Diamond Harbour MP.

Minister injured

State consumer affairs minister Biplab Mitra was injured while trying to enter the Netaji Indoor Stadium to attend the TMC meeting because of the alleged mismanagement of the large crowd. Thousands of party workers attempted to push their way inside, making it difficult for volunteers and police to control the situation. Mitra received primary treatment at SSKM Hospital.