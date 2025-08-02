MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
28-year-old migrant worker dies under mysterious circumstances in Pune, kin suspect foul play 

Dipu Das's family in Gokulbhita village under Rajganj block came to know of his death on Wednesday from an acquaintance. They also got a picture of the body with injury marks on the throat, causing them to suspect foul play

Our Correspondent Published 02.08.25, 12:05 PM
Khageswar Roy, the Trinamool MLA of Rajganj, speaks with the grieving family members of Dipu Roy at his home in Gokulbhita village under Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri on Friday. Picture by Biplab Basak

A 28-year-old migrant worker from a Jalpaiguri village, who was working in Pune, Maharashtra, died under mysterious circumstances last month.

Dipu Das's family in Gokulbhita village under Rajganj block came to know of his death on Wednesday from an acquaintance. They also got a picture of the body with injury marks on the throat, causing them to suspect foul play.

On Friday, a district police team started for Pune with some of his kin to bring the body to his village.

Local sources said that Dipu's three brothers, all casual workers in Gokulbhita, suffered a double shock as their mother died on Monday.

The family is dirt-poor. Dipu, as a migrant worker for some years, earned the most among all four brothers and would send money home.

As the news spread, local Trinamool MLA Khageswar Roy, BDO Prashanta Barman and some other officials visited their home on Friday. "We are making arrangements to bring his body back,” said Roy. "As Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being attacked in the BJP-ruled states, we are waiting for his post-mortem report. If anything wrong is found, we will launch an extensive movement."

