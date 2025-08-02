28-year-old migrant worker dies under mysterious circumstances in Pune, kin suspect foul play 

A 28-year-old migrant worker from a Jalpaiguri village, who was working in Pune, Maharashtra, died under mysterious circumstances last month.

Dipu Das's family in Gokulbhita village under Rajganj block came to know of his death on Wednesday from an acquaintance. They also got a picture of the body with injury marks on the throat, causing them to suspect foul play.

On Friday, a district police team started for Pune with some of his kin to bring the body to his village.

Local sources said that Dipu's three brothers, all casual workers in Gokulbhita, suffered a double shock as their mother died on Monday.

The family is dirt-poor. Dipu, as a migrant worker for some years, earned the most among all four brothers and would send money home.

As the news spread, local Trinamool MLA Khageswar Roy, BDO Prashanta Barman and some other officials visited their home on Friday. "We are making arrangements to bring his body back,” said Roy. "As Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being attacked in the BJP-ruled states, we are waiting for his post-mortem report. If anything wrong is found, we will launch an extensive movement."