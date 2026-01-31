NIA takes over investigation in Beldanga violence after death of migrant worker in Jharkhand sparks unrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday began its probe into the violence that erupted in Beldanga, Murshidabad, after the news of a migrant worker’s death in Jharkhand earlier this month, an officer said.

An NIA team reached Beldanga police station in the morning, spoke to officials who were earlier involved in the case, and sought documents from them.

Following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central agency has registered a fresh case.

“The focus of the investigation is to determine whether the violence was the result of any organised conspiracy, the spread of fake or misleading information, or deliberate provocation to stoke communal passion,” an NIA official said.

Tension broke out in Beldanga and nearby areas on January 16, after news spread that a migrant worker from the region had died an unnatural death at his shelter in Jharkhand.

The situation remained volatile for nearly two days, with further unrest reported after news of another assault on a migrant worker from Bihar. Protesters blocked National Highway-12 and railway tracks at Beldanga, disrupting road and rail traffic.

Against this backdrop, the Centre decided to hand over the investigation to the NIA. A special NIA court has directed the West Bengal Police to hand over all documents, records, and details related to the probe without delay.

Earlier, state police had arrested 35 people in connection with the violence.

TMC MP from Murshidabad Yusuf Pathan on Sunday visited the residence of the migrant labourer. "I strongly deplore the harassment and attacks on poor Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Murshidabad and other parts of Bengal who go outside the state in search of livelihood," Pathan told reporters after meeting the family.