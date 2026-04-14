NIA arrests three people in connection with April 1 hostage incident at Malda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three of the four individuals summoned for questioning on Sunday in connection with the incident of seven judicial officers held hostage in Malda's Mothabari on April 1.

Those arrested are Golam Rabbani, an elected ISF member of Mothabari panchayat, Sahadat Hossain, a Congress worker, and Asif Sheikh, a student leader associated with the Congress.

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Sayem Chowdhury aka Babu, the Congress candidate for the Mothabari Assembly constituency, was released after interrogation at the NIA office in Murshidabad's Farakka on Sunday night, said sources.

According to local sources, Rabbani was previously active in the Congress before joining the ISF. He works as a decorator. His neighbours described him as an active political worker.

NIA sources claimed Rabbani held a meeting on March 31 with people allegedly involved in the incident, which is why investigators believe the April 1 incident was “pre-planned”.

Hossain is a resident of Amritala village under Mothabari police station limits, where a judicial officer’s vehicle was reportedly attacked after she was rescued and was being taken to Malda town.

Sheikh is said to be closely associated with Hossain, according to sources.