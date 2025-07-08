NH10 shut for repairs after landslide, rocks hit vehicle's bonnet, passengers unhurt

NH10, the lifeline of Sikkim and Kalimpong districts, was closed for 24 hours from Monday evening to Tuesday evening after a landslide struck a stretch near Coronation Bridge, disrupting traffic and damaging a vehicle bound for Kalimpong.

The landslide occurred around 9am on Monday at Bhasua, which is between Kalijhora and Coronation Bridge and about 25km from Siliguri. Huge boulders tumbled down onto the highway, halting traffic along the critical route that connects Siliguri with Kalimpong and Sikkim.

Police at the Sevoke outpost said a vehicle heading towards Kalimpong narrowly escaped a major mishap. “The driver noticed the sliding boulders just in time and stopped the vehicle. While the passengers escaped unhurt, a large rock struck the vehicle’s bonnet,” a police officer said.

The incident led to traffic disruption for nearly four hours, affecting connectivity between the hills and the plains. The traffic resumed around noon after debris was cleared from the road.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), which recently took over NH10’s maintenance from the Bengal public works department, issued an order, suspending all vehicular movement along NH10 from 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday, citing safety concerns.

“…herby notify to the general public in terms of section 33 of the said Act, that due to safety considerations of vehicles plying on the NH setion at Km 2.0- Km 2.5 Km (Bhasua), traffic movement for all class of vehicles shall be closed from 07.07.2025 (6PM) to 08.07.2025 (6PM),” read an order by the NHIDCL.

Sources said traffic was being diverted via alternative routes during the 24-hour closure of NH10.