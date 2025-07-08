Calcutta HC grants permission to Birbhum SP to challenge summons in Anubrata Mondal case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the Birbhum district SP to file a petition challenging the summons issued to him by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal during a phone call with a police officer.

A lawyer representing the SP moved the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh seeking permission to file the petition challenging the summons to him.

Granting permission to file the application, Justice Ghosh said the matter would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday provided the petitioner serves a copy of the petition to the parties in the matter.

The SP's lawyer claimed before the court that the NCW was interfering in a pending investigation in Birbhum and coercing the investigating agency to add certain sections and produce the case diary before the commission.

The NCW has summoned the SP to appear in person before the commission on July 14.

An FIR was lodged against Mondal in connection with his alleged use of derogatory language during a telephonic conversation with the officer in-charge of Bolpur police station under various sections of the BNS.

The NCW had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken report filed by the SP in connection with the alleged incident.

