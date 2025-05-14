NH10, lifeline to Sikkim and Kalimpong, to shut for nine hours on alternate days from May 15 for repairs

NH10, the lifeline that connects the Himalayan state of Sikkim and Bengal's Kalimpong with Siliguri and the rest of the country, will be shut for nine hours on three alternative days starting May 15 for repairs.

The National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), under the Union ministry of road transport and highways, in a notice stated that movement of all vehicles would be stopped between Sevoke and Rangpo from 9am to 6pm on May 15, 17 and 19.

The 52km Sevoke-Rangpo stretch falls within Bengal, leading to Sikkim. A couple of months back, the ministry handed over the maintenance of the stretch to the NHIDCL from the state.

“Since then, the NHIDCL has taken up the task of repairing the damaged locations of this stretch, along with protection work on the side of the Teesta river that flows along the stretch,” said a Kalimpong administration source.

Earlier, the NHIDCL announced intermittent closure of the stretch. This time, it sought a full nine-hour closure during these three days.

Every year, traffic on the NH10 gets hit by landslides and cave-ins, especially during monsoon. Locals and tourists take detours to reach their destinations from Siliguri and vice-versa, which at times takes double the usual time. “Monsoon will set in north Bengal and Sikkim in another three to four weeks. It seems the NHIDCL authorities want to finish repair before that, said a Siliguri transporter.