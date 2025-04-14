New tourist spot on Poila Boishakh; Buxa's displaced set to welcome guests

Bon Chhaya, a scenic village set up by residents displaced from Alipurduar district's Buxa Tiger Reserve in order to facilitate the reintroduction of tigers in the protected area, is set to welcome tourists from Poila Boishakh or Bengali New Year’s Day.

The village, located on the outskirts of the Bhatpara tea estate in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar, around 40km from the district headquarters, was set up in 2023 with chief minister Mamata Banerjee naming the settlement Bon Chhaya (literally, forest shade).

A total of 242 families — from Bhutia busty and Gangutia busty — have been resettled as part of a tiger reintroduction programme in line with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s guidelines.

Following the chief minister’s directive, the district administration had started developing the area as a sustainable tourism spot, particularly to support families relocated from forest villages within the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR).

“So far, 15 homestays have been registered and another 19 applications are being processed. A team of district officials visited the area recently and expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and amenities available,” said a source.

The state government has also provided a grant of ₹50,000 each to the registered homestay owners.

They will also be entitled to an equal installment following assessment regarding the progress of work.

“The houses have been beautifully furnished and other tourism infrastructure is ready to host tourists from Bengali New Year’s Day,” the official added.

R. Vimala, the district magistrate of Alipurduar, said that the village had been proactive regarding the new initiative.

“They have also created a social media page to promote tourism in their village and it has already drawn positive attention,” said Vimala.

The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation has also sanctioned ₹1 crore for setting up a biodiversity park in Bon Chhaya.

Women are also being encouraged to run stalls, especially those selling traditional handicraft items.

A community hall and open-air stage will be constructed to host cultural programs, offering additional income opportunities for villagers.

“Plans are also underway to provide hospitality training and guide certification for the local residents so that they can join the tourism industry and earn a living through it,” said an official.

Tourists visiting Bon Chhaya will also have the chance to visit nearby hill temples and enjoy cultural evenings.