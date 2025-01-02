New panchayat branch opens in Buxa hills, eases access for locals and tourists

The Alipurduar district administration has opened a branch office of a gram panchayat so that residents of hamlets across the Buxa hills don't have to journey 35km or more to access the main office.

The district administration has also come up with newer attractions for tourists and trekkers at Santalabari, the last roadhead to the hills on the India-Bhutan border.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Buxa hills, which also houses the famous Buxa Fort, around 5,000 people live in 13 villages. There is no motorable road to connect these hamlets.

All these villages are under the Rajabhatkhawa panchayat in the Kalchini block of the district.

“So far, these people had to trek down to Santalabari and then move to Rajabhatkhawa, which is 35 kilometres away, to reach the panchayat office. On Tuesday, we have opened a branch office of the panchayat at Santalabari. They can descend there now and get their work done there, instead of travelling 35km more,” said Sonam Jangmo Dukpa, the head of Rajabhatkhawa panchayat.

The road from Santalabari to Rajabhatkhawa cuts through the Buxa Tiger Reserve area.

The branch office, he said, would remain open twice a week and employees present would address different issues of the hill dwellers.

Along with the office, the panchayat has also created a selfie zone in its Santalabari branch and a stall where the traditional attire of the Dukpa community is available for tourists.

Every year, hundreds of tourists and trekkers visit Buxa.

“Tourists and adventure enthusiasts can click photos at the selfie zone. Also, they can hire traditional dresses for their pictures. It will be a new attraction for them and the panchayat can make some additional earnings,” Sonam added.

On Tuesday, as the facility was opened, some tourists were seen donning the dresses to click photos and shoot videos.

James Dukpa, who stays in one of the hamlets in the Buxa hills, appreciated the move. “Now that a branch office has been opened, it will save our time and money. We also hope that in the coming days tourist footfall increases in the Buxa hills,” he said.