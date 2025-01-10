New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express stranded for half an hour as van topples on tracks

The New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express was stranded for around half an hour at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday afternoon when a pick-up van rammed into a level crossing and toppled on the tracks.

The gatemen posted at the level crossing number NN 36 in Battala, Dhupguri were closing the gates when a pick-up van tried to pass through at high speed.

It hit the gate and fell on the tracks. The loco pilot of the approaching Rajdhani Express pulled the emergency brakes after spotting the vehicle. The train halted a few metres ahead of the level crossing.

Railway officials from the Dhupguri station and RPF personnel arrived. Hundreds of onlookers gathered and some passengers also disembarked the train to check out the situation.

The RPF and the local people removed the pick-up van and cleared the tracks. After around 30 minutes, the train crossed the area.

The railways have initiated a probe. Action will be taken against the van driver, said sources.