BJP and CPM bay for Mamata's blood, demands for chief minister resignation

Opposition parties appeared on the same page in demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee as they held her responsible for the job loss of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching employees of state-aided schools in Bengal.

Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president and the Union minister of state for education, announced that the party would launch a massive agitation against the ruling dispensation soon after Ram Navami.

“The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed chief minister of the state. The Supreme Court's verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money! Taking full responsibility for this huge corruption, I demand the immediate resignation of the failed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. No more forgiveness,” Majumdar wrote on X.

The leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, also demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

“The state government had made illegal appointments in schools between 2018 and 2021 in exchange for money. Some people were recruited only because they were close to the ruling party leaders. We raise only one demand — resignation of the chief minister,” said Adhikari.

The CPM hit the streets across the state within hours of the Supreme Court invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff in schools on charges of corruption.

“The system has become corrupt... I won't say all, but many in the system indulged in the recruitment corruption. They destroyed the evidence so that the irregularity in the recruitment did not tumble out in the open, and finally, they did not segregate the ineligible. This is how the future of thousands of youths was destroyed,” said CPM state secretary Md Salim.

He and other top CPM leaders are in Madurai attending the party congress that began on Wednesday.

The Congress also joined the Opposition chorus of blaming the TMC and Mamata for the plight of the job losers and said the ruling party's "deep-rooted corruption" was responsible for the situation..

"The TMC government has lost the moral responsibility to govern the people. The people will give a befitting reply in 2026," state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said in a post on his X handle.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the former Calcutta High Court judge and now a BJP MP from Tamluk, said in Delhi that the process of segregating the ineligible from the list of 25,742 people whose jobs were invalidated on Thursday was very much possible.

Gangopadhyay ordered the CBI inquiry into the teacher recruitment scam in 2022.

“The segregation was possible and it is possible even today,” said Gangopadhyay.

The BJP also took out rallies across the state on Thursday.