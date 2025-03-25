New abodes await lion and fishing cats, animals' shift proposed for breeding and new bloodline

The West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA) has proposed translocation of an Asiatic lion and two fishing cats from the zoological parks of south Bengal to similar facilities in the north of the state.

On March 21, the member secretary of WBZA sent a letter to the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), saying the animals’ transfer was necessary for breeding and infusion of new bloodlines.

The lioness has been proposed to be shifted from the zoological garden of Alipore in Calcutta to the Bengal Safari Park (North Bengal Wild Animals Park) near Siliguri. The two fishing cats are set to be sent from the Garchumuk Deer Park in Howrah to the mini zoo in the Rasikbeel of Cooch Behar.

The Bengal Safari Park has a pair of lions — a male and a female — which were brought from the Sepahijala Zoological Park of Tripura in February last year. The animals are yet to be released for public display.

Authorities at the Bengal Safari Park said construction of the lions’ enclosure was in the final stage and there was a plan to introduce a lion safari by the end of March. “We are waiting for the final approval from the higher authorities (of the state forest department),” said an official.

The Rasikbeel, sources said, has adequate space in the enclosure of the fishing cat. “We have a male fishing cat in the enclosure. The plan is to bring in two female fishing cats from Howrah,” said a forest department officer.

Located in Cooch Behar district, the mini zoo is spread over 20.17 hectares. It has different animals in enclosures, which include leopards, spotted deer, gharial (fish-eating crocodiles) and python, along with birds like macaw, silver pheasant, golden pheasant and red jungle fowl.