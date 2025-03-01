New 3D film at Siliguri science hub

The North Bengal Science Centre (NBSC), located at Matigara in the northern outskirts of Siliguri, celebrated National Science Day on Friday by inaugurating a 3D film and an interactive exhibit, “Heart Beat Drum.”

Many students, educators, and visitors congregated at the centre, which was established in 1997, to celebrate the occasion.

Ritabrata Biswas, project coordinator of NBSC, said the newly-introduced Wild Wonder, a 3D film showcasing wildlife, will draw more visitors to the centre.

“It showcases wildlife in a 3D format, which of course, is a new attraction. The film also offered an up-close experience of the planet’s biodiversity and imparts messages of conservation and ecological awareness,” he said.

Biswajit Kundu, the education officer at NBSC, elaborated on the “Heart Beat Drum” that transforms heartbeats into rhythmic sounds.

“The exhibit uses sensors to detect a visitor’s pulse and converts it into drumming beats, thus allowing them to hear their own heartbeat,” said Kundu.

The exhibit, he said, demonstrates the connection between biology and physics, making learning both engaging and personal.

“It also helps visitors understand the fundamental role of the heart in human physiology while showcasing how sound waves and vibrations function in physics,” he added.

A visitor who wishes to listen to the beats has to place their hands on a sensor which detects the pulse and sends the data to a system that generates a corresponding drumbeat.

“The rhythm changes, based on the speed of the heartbeat, allowing users to observe how emotions, physical activity, or stress can influence heart rate in real-time,” said a source.

Some other interactive exhibits at the centre are hands-on displays on electromagnetism, optics, and space exploration.

“A popular exhibit at the centre is the gyroscope simulator, which makes visitors experience weightlessness. It demonstrates the principles of inertia and balance, used in training of astronauts,” sources added.

Along with the introduction of the 3D film and the drum, an open-house science quiz was organized during the event, said the authorities.