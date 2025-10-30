NBSTC restores Siliguri–Mirik bus route and plans to revive budget tours from December

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will introduce three pairs of bus services between Siliguri and Mirik from Thursday, following the restoration of traffic movement through the makeshift bridge at Dudhia on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Additionally, a bus operating between Kalimpong and Siliguri will go to Mirik every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy, who visited Dudhia on Wednesday, said: “After the restoration of direct road connectivity between Mirik and Siliguri, this is the first time in almost 25 days that an NBSTC bus reached Siliguri with passengers from Mirik.”

“Considering the positive response among people, we have decided to operate three round-trips daily between Mirik and Siliguri from tomorrow (Thursday). In addition, the Kalimpong–Siliguri bus will now extend its trip to Mirik,” he added.

On October 5, the direct connectivity between Mirik and Siliguri, which are 52km apart, was snapped as the swollen Balason river had damaged the iron bridge that connects Mirik via Dudhia with Siliguri.

On Monday, the connectivity was restored with the construction of a hume pipe bridge (a vented causeway) on the Balason river.

The buses from Siliguri and Mirik will depart at 7.30am, 11.30am, and 3.30pm every day, said Roy.

Package tours

The NBSTC will also resume its popular “Sabujer Hatchhani” (call of the green) package tour from December 1, covering destinations in Darjeeling, Sikkim, and the Dooars regions.

The tours, which were suspended because of floods and landslides, aim to promote budget-friendly tourism once reconstruction work in affected areas is completed.

“We plan to restart the tours from December 1 to encourage budget travel once the reconstruction works in the affected areas are over,” Roy said. “These packages will cover popular tourist destinations at minimal cost so that more people can enjoy the trips.”

The initial packages will include two-day and three-night, and day-long trips, priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 per person. The NBSTC will finalise the itineraries in consultation with tourism experts, and buses will receive a special facelift for the programme.

Terminus facelift

The Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus in Siliguri will undergo a facelift from next month to enhance passenger amenities. A 12-bedded dormitory, an air-conditioned lounge, and a cafeteria will come up at the terminus and are likely to be operational by November 15, said the NBSTC chairman.