NBSTC Bus goes up in flames on road while travelling from Jalpaiguri to Mainaguri

Sources said the fire started around 10am when the bus reached the Debinagar area of Mainaguri, prompting the driver to pull the brakes

Our Correspondent Published 11.03.25, 11:14 AM
The NBSTC bus on fire at Debinagar in Mainaguri on Monday. Picture by Biplab Basak

A fire broke out in a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus travelling from Jalpaiguri to Mainaguri and nearly gutted the vehicle on Monday morning.

The passengers hurried down from the bus and soon the fire intensified.

A fire engine from the local fire station doused the flames. The driver has sustained minor burn injuries, sources said. An inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire is on.

Student dies

Vishal Tamang, 17, an eleventh-standard student at Judhabir Higher Secondary High School in Gorubathan, Kalimpong, died in a road accident on Monday afternoon.

Vishal, a resident of the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri, was travelling home from school on the roof of a passenger vehicle.

As the vehicle reached Bhuttabari, the boy slipped and fell on the road. Locals rushed him to the super-speciality hospital in Malbazar where doctors pronounced him dead.

A team from the Gorubathan police station has seized the vehicle and detained the driver, said sources.

