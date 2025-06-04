NBMCH senior doctor from physiology department tests Covid positive, first case during latest wave

A senior doctor from the physiology department of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has tested positive for Covid-19, the first reported case in the city during the latest wave.

The Covid case has raised alarm over possible exposure among patients, staff and administrators at the institution.

Sources at the NBMCH said the doctor underwent a Covid-19 test on Monday after developing persistent cold and cough symptoms. The test, conducted at the hospital, returned positive the same day.

“Before receiving the result, the doctor had reported for duty, moved across multiple departments and interacted with various personnel,” said a source.

The doctor had also been in close contact with senior hospital officials, including the acting principal and the superintendent. Apart from departmental responsibilities, the physician also met patients at a private chamber.

“I have tested positive and am currently under home treatment,” the doctor confirmed.

Despite the exposure risk, no major contact-tracing or containment measures had been initiated by Tuesday evening. Hospital authorities admitted that testing was currently limited to symptomatic individuals, leading to a drop in the number of overall

tests conducted.

“A broader testing drive would likely uncover more cases,” said a senior faculty member. “We urge the public to remain cautious, wear masks, and avoid gatherings if symptoms appear.”

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb said the matter was discussed at a recent patient welfare committee meeting at the NBMCH.

“All departments have been asked to follow standard operating procedures issued by the state,” he said.

Medical experts at NBMCH believe the current rise in infections may be linked to new Omicron sub-variants.

“States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are witnessing similar trends. West Bengal appears to be entering a similar phase,” an official said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 4,026 active Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Health authorities have attributed the recent uptick in infections to Omicron sub-variants such as NB.1.8.1 and JN.1, which are considered mild and manageable with standard precautions. While some states are reporting a rise in cases, hospitalisation rates remain low,” said sources.

The steady rise in Covid cases has put the tourism sector on tenterhooks.

“The tourism industry is a very sensitive industry and any rise in Covid cases could deter people from travelling. We are keeping a close watch on the issue,” said a hotelier from Darjeeling.