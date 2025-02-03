Nadia Trinamul Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed aka Laal passes away at 71

Trinamool MLA from Kaliganj in Nadia, Nasiruddin Ahmed aka Laal, passed away at 71.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night and was rushed to Mira Primary Health Center in Plassey, where doctors declared him dead.

Nasiruddin, fondly known as 'Laal' in political circles, was the chairman of the Trinamool Congress' Krishnanagar organisational district.

By profession, he was a lawyer. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Expressing her deep condolences, chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X stated: “Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed (Laal), MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia. A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him. My condolences to his family, friends and followers”.

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in a similar post on X, expressed his condolences.

Adhikari wrote: “It's disheartening to learn about the sad and untimely demise of Kaliganj MLA; Janab Nasiruddin Ahmed (Lal). I express my condolences to his family members, friends & political associates. May his soul rest in peace”.

Nasiruddin’s political journey began in 2011 when he was elected as a Trinamool Congress MLA from Kaliganj. In 2016, he lost the seat to Congress-CPM alliance candidate Sheikh Hasanuzzaman.

However, Hasanuzzaman later joined Trinamool. Nasiruddin also reclaimed the Kaliganj seat in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Nasiruddin’s unexpected death has left the Trinamool leadership in Kaliganj without a key figure.

Nakashipara Trinamool MLA Kallol Khan expressed his sorrow, saying: “It is very shocking for me. I spoke to Laal on Saturday afternoon and he seemed to be fine. I will no longer have him by my side in our political journey.”

With Nasiruddin’s demise, the Kaliganj Assembly seat has fallen vacant.

A by-election will be announced. However, given that the state Assembly elections are scheduled for next year, a new MLA will likely be elected for a brief tenure of around six months.