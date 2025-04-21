Murshidabad violence: Last batch of riot-hit families leave shelter, return home

The last batch of families, which had fled violence-hit Samserganj and taken refuge at Malda’s Parlalpur High School, finally returned home on Sunday evening.

A source said around 25 families, who had refused to leave the shelter despite requests from the administration and lawmakers, agreed to return on Sunday.

This comes as a relief to the ruling dispensation, as the Opposition, particularly the BJP, had used the exodus of these Hindu families as a political weapon against the state government.

“Families staying at the school till Saturday returned to Samserganj on Sunday evening. There is no one left at the school camp now,” said Jangipur SDO Ekam J. Singh.

According to a government official, 82 Hindu families from Betbona village in Samserganj had taken shelter at the Malda school since April 11.

As most houses were set on fire or looted, the main worry of these families was how to survive in the ravaged structures. “The families have been given foodgrains, utensils, clothes, beds and tarpaulins,” said a senior official in Jangipur.

“The families have expressed trust in the administration and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. People from both communities have been engaged to help rebuild confidence among the victims,” said TMC Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam, who met the families in Betbona after their return.

A Betbona resident said they still feared attacks. Betbona residents also shouted “Go back” slogans to Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam when he went to meet the victims.

Arrest

Police on Sunday arrested one Jiyaul Haque in connection with the April 12 murders of Haragovinda Das and his son Chandan in Samserganj’s Jafrabad. “So far, we arrested four people in connection with the killing in Samserganj. Haque was arrested from Chopra, North Dinajpur. Police have registered 138 cases and arrested 289 persons since the violence began on April 11,” said Jangipur police chief Ananda Roy.

On Saturday, governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the Das home. But he didn’t visit the home of Izaz Ahmed, who died of a police bullet during the anti-waqf law protests in Suti. “Despite my innocent son being killed, the governor didn’t visit us,” said his mother Shayema Biwi.