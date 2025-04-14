Murshidabad violence: Fear-stricken families flee to Malda on boats due to riots

Fear-stricken families from Dhulian municipality in Murshidabad have sought refuge in Malda’s Parlalpur High School, located in the Kaliachak-III block, following riots in their locality.

The exodus, mostly by crossing river Ganga on boats, began in the past 24 hours. The distance between Dhulian and Parlalpur village is about 15km.

Nitin Singhania, the Malda DM, said that so far 170 people had reached the district from Murshidabad.

“So far, 170 people have come from Murshidabad to Malda. Of them, 120 are staying at Parlalpur High School, while others are with relatives. We’ve sent both dry and cooked food, clothes, and essential medicines to support them,” said Singhania.

Malda SDO Pankaj Tamang also visited the shelter during the day and distributed relief materials.

The displaced individuals currently residing in the school expressed their unwillingness to return home unless their safety was guaranteed.

Many, especially women, alleged police inaction during the violence. “We are just thankful to be alive,” one woman said, visibly shaken.

Most declined to reveal their identities, fearing retaliation.

One 43-year-old homemaker from Dhulian recounted her harrowing experience: “I fled here with my two daughters. The rioters came with sharp weapons. They destroyed our groceries, and my husband had to flee for his life. We have not heard from him since.”

Many accused local Trinamool Congress councillors of turning a blind eye during the attacks. “They just stood by as our homes were torched,” said a woman.

Swadhin Sarkar, former BJP MLA of Baishnabnagar, Malda, claimed that around 450 individuals from at least four municipal wards in Dhulian have taken refuge

in Malda.

In a show of solidarity, many residents of Malda responded to social media appeals and donated food, clothes, and money for the victims from Murshidabad.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Malda philanthropist Soumen Sarkar. “Thousands of residents came forward with contributions, big and small, allowing us to provide dry food, clothes and other essentials to those in need.”