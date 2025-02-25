MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohammed Salim re-elected as state secretary of CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit

An 80-member state committee was elected unanimously at the party's 27th conference, which was underway in Dankuni in Hooghly district

PTI Published 25.02.25, 03:21 PM
Mohammed Salim

Mohammed Salim was unanimously re-elected as the state secretary of the CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit on Tuesday, a party leader said.

An 80-member state committee was elected unanimously at the party's 27th conference, which was underway in Dankuni in Hooghly district, he said.

Among the 80 members, 14 are women, he added.

Salim was re-elected the state secretary of the CPI(M) for a second consecutive term, the leader said.

There are 11 fresh faces among those elected to the state committee, he said.

The CPI(M)'s four-day state conference will conclude on Thursday.

Salim had on Monday said that the conference was deliberating on the present-day challenges in the state's politics, people's problems, unemployment and issues concerning the education sector.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

