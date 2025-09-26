Missing youth’s body found in river near Jalpaiguri's Malbazar, probe underway

The body of Deepak Oraon, a resident of the Nepuchapur tea estate in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar block, was found floating on the confluence of the Neora and Mal rivers on Thursday morning.

A source reported that Deepak, 22, had been missing since Wednesday, when he went to the river with three friends. He was swept away while bathing. His friends searched for him but were unable to find him.

On Thursday, some locals spotted his body, which was recovered by a team from Matiali police station and sent to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have initiated an investigation, a source said.

Leopard caged

A sub-adult leopard was trapped at Damdim's Good Hope tea in Malbazar subdivision, Jalpaiguri, on Thursday.

The animal had strayed into the garden a few days ago and was taking away poultry and cattle. Locals informed foresters, who laid a cage at the plantations.

Raju Lohar, a local trade union leader, said they found the animal growling inside the cage on Thursday morning.

“We suspect there are some more leopards in the garden. The forest department should put some more cages to trap the animals,” he said.

Later, foresters took away the animal. It will be kept under observation and released into the wild, a forester said.