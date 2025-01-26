Mirik Mahotsav: Three-day festival promotes tourism, culture, and local attractions

A three-day cultural extravaganza was kicked off at Mirik on Saturday to promote the tourism potential of the hill town.

The Mirik Mahotsav is jointly organised by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the local municipality.

“We are organising the Mirik Mahotsav to promote the tourism potential of Mirik, along with its cultural activities, tea plantations, oranges and homestays. We want to promote Mirik as a clean and green town at the festival,” said L.B. Rai, the chairman of the board of administrators of the civic body.

GTA Sabha members Arun Sigchi and Milesh Rai, and officials of the Mirik subdivision were present during the festival’s inauguration on the bank of the Sumendu Lake.

The tiny hill subdivisional headquarters located about 55km from here is a popular tourist destination because of its beautiful landscape. It is surrounded by tea gardens and orange orchards, with the lake in the heart of the town.

Poonam Biswa, the secretary of the festival’s organising committee, said the hill town was known as a one-day visit spot for tourists.

“We have decided to showcase various attractions of Mirik so that it is no longer portrayed as just a spot for a one-day visit or a transit point on the way to Darjeeling,”

she said.

Ahead of the inaugural, a colourful procession was taken out by local people from the Mirik Bypass to the bank of the lake.

“Altogether, 65 stalls showcasing handicrafts, local cuisine, flowers and orchids have come up on the bank of the lake. The fest will continue till Monday. There will be many events, ranging from a beauty pageant contest to felicitation of senior citizens to an exhibition of martial arts,” said Biswa.

Cultural programmes, including performances by different ethnic dance troupes and popular musical bands, are hosted in the evening hours.