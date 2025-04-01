MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meet on role of tribunals for justice, legal professionals discuss more about disputes

Utpal Saha, the secretary of the DRT Siliguri Bar Association, emphasised the importance of understanding the role of tribunals

Binita Paul Published 01.04.25, 07:53 AM
Utpal Saha (second from right), the secretary of DRT Siliguri Bar Association, presents a memento to Justice Ashok Kumar Pandey at the seminar in Siliguri on Monday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

The Bar Association of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Siliguri, organised a seminar on Monday on the role of tribunals in adjudicating disputes.

Advocates, judicial officers and legal professionals came to the event to discuss the significance of tribunals in delivering justice.

Utpal Saha, the secretary of the DRT Siliguri Bar Association, emphasised the importance of understanding the role of tribunals.

“Tribunals are instrumental in providing specialised adjudication, ensuring timely resolution of disputes, and reducing the burden on conventional courts,” Saha said.

“The legal fraternity must stay informed about their functioning and jurisdiction,” he added.

Justice Ashok Kumar Pandey of Patna High Court was present at the event.

In his speech, Justice Pandey highlighted the importance of tribunals in reducing judicial backlog and ensuring accessible justice.

“Tribunals offer a more focused and expeditious resolution of disputes, particularly in specialised sectors. However, their effectiveness depends on maintaining robust procedural standards and ensuring impartiality,” he said.

He said that judicial review strengthened transparency and accountability in tribunal decisions.

“Strengthening tribunal infrastructure and providing adequate resources are critical for their efficient functioning,” Justice Pandey said.

A member of the association said that during the seminar, there were interactive discussions on tribunal jurisdiction, practical challenges and recent case studies to demonstrate how tribunals resolved complex disputes.

“Those who attended the seminar called for legislative reforms to enhance tribunal efficiency, emphasising the need for streamlined processes, technological integration and quicker implementation of awards,” the member said.

