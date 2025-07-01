Manoj Pant to stay chief secretary till year-end, Centre approves state's proposal

Chief secretary Manoj Pant, who was supposed to retire on Monday, would continue in his post for another six months as the Centre approved the state government's proposal to extend his service till December 31, 2025.

“I am directed to refer to the proposal of Government of West Bengal dated 28.06.2025 on the above mentioned subject and to convey the approval of the Central Government for extension of service of Dr. Manoj Pant, IAS (WB:1991), Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal for a period of six months from 01.07.2025 under Rule 16(1) of AIS (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” reads a letter sent to the chief minister's principal secretary from the under-secretary of the Centre's department of personnel and training (DoPT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources aware of the developments said that the top brass of the state government decided to retain Pant as the chief secretary as it was felt that he could be an ideal person to carry forward the development projects till 2025-end.

As Pant's retirement date neared, the top brass of the state government started communicating with Delhi to push forward the proposal.

“The chief minister took it on herself to get the approval from the Centre… Finally, the approval came late in the evening (on Monday) and the tenure of the chief secretary extended till December 31, 2025,” said a source.

Sources said that the ruling establishment was eager to retain Pant as the chief secretary as it felt that he would be an ideal officer who would be able to carry forward the ongoing welfare and development projects till the end of the year.

“The ruling party (TMC) will face Assembly polls next year. So, it is important to carry forward the development projects till the end of the year. The ruling establishment felt that Pant would be the ideal person to carry forward the welfare projects till December,” said a source.

Some bureaucrats said that Pant had handled the development following the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital well. Pant was the main person who held several meetings with the agitating junior doctors and kept his cool during crisis. Finally, the junior doctors were convinced to return to work by withdrawing their strike.

“Another crisis could emerge over the rape case of the of the Kasba law college student. Even though the police acted smoothly and arrested all the accused, the situation could turn critical anytime since the Opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to leave the state government in a spot. In such a situation, Pant would be a key person to handle the affairs,” said a bureaucrat.