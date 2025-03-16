Man killed by cousin in land row in Malda's Manikchak block

A 43-year-old man was hacked to death during a clash between two families over the ownership of a plot of land in Malda's Manikchak block on Saturday.

Kamal Mandal, the deceased, was a resident of Gobardhantola village of Uttar Chandipur panchayat under the Bhutni police station. He was also the secretary of the Dakshin Chandipur panchayat under Manikchak block.

Seven others, including four members of his family, were injured and hospitalised at the Malda Medical College & Hospital (MMCH).

Sources said that for years, Kamal was having problems with his cousin Fekan Mandal and his family over the ownership of a plot. On Saturday, the families got into a heated altercation over this.

During the clash that followed, Fekan hacked Kamal with a sharp weapon. In a bid to save him, his wife Mayuri, his sister-in-law, a nephew and a niece intervened. All five were injured.

Rushed to a local hospital, Kamal soon succumbed to his injuries.

A police team brought the situation under control. The injured were sent to the MMCH for treatment.

The police arrested Fekan, his wife Anita and their son Prabir. Three persons from Fekan’s family have also been injured, said sources.

A probe is on.