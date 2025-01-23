Tourists will be discouraged: Mamata Banerjee rap on steep fees to enter forests

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the state forest department for making decisions and imposing restrictions on their own and instructed the administrative top brass to address such issues at different levels.

Mamata, who attended the administrative review meeting in Alipurduar town, said that certain forest department decisions would discourage tourists from visiting forests.

“How can the department charge exorbitant fees for the entry of tourists and vehicles in the forest area? Such high fees would only discourage tourists and impact the livelihood of hundreds associated with tourism. I want to know who the department officials consulted before fixing the fees,” said Mamata.

Her reaction came when Suman Kanjilal, the Alipurduar MLA, said that a group of four tourists in a vehicle paid around ₹2,500 to enter the Buxa Tiger Reserve area.

“You raise the issue in the Assembly. The forest department is not a separate entity but a part of the state government,” Mamata told Kanjilal.

“The department even shut some picnic spots. We got information… the chief secretary intervened and then some spots opened. We will not allow such spontaneous decisions without consulting us,” Mamata said.

She was annoyed over a board near the Malangi rest house where she has been staying since Tuesday. “It says trespassers would be shot... this is derogatory language and I want the administration to take it up with the Indian Air Force who reportedly put it,” she said.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb told Mamata about high-rises coming up on the fringes of forest areas across the Dooars.

“This must stop to protect the green cover,” said Deb.

Mamata asked elected representatives and the administration to find out how these building plans were approved. "The zilla parishad should do a survey and submit its findings to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. We won't allow tall buildings near forests,” she said.