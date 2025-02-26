Mamata Banerjee clears air on tea land use for other purposes, to be given only after serious scrutiny

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came up with an elaborate clarification on the state government’s decision to allow the use of up to 30 per cent of unused tea land for other purposes, adding that such relaxation to tea gardens would be given only after serious scrutiny.

The move is being seen as an attempt to placate the dissent brewing across the north Bengal tea belt and prevent the Opposition from reaping political dividends out of it.

“Let me assert that the policy which we have adopted to promote tea tourism and some other commercial activities on the patches of unused land in the tea estates will not affect regular activities of tea production... and not harm the interests of tea workers," Mamata told the media at Nabanna.

Earlier this month, at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Calcutta, Mamata announced her government had decided to increase the ceiling of alternative use of fallow land in tea gardens from 15 to 30 per cent.

The announcement backfired and sparked protests across the hills. Even Anit Thapa, who heads the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Mancha, the TMC's hill ally, expressed concern.

The saffron camp alleged this decision would hit the jobs of tea workers, who might even be displaced as many did not have land rights.

Tea votes swing the results of 10-odd Assembly seats.

“If anybody closes down a tea estate after initiating a commercial activity in an unutilised portion of land in the garden, we will take back the land from the person concerned,” said Mamata.

“Also, we will not provide permission for use of 30 per cent of unused land at one go. Initially, it will be 15 per cent of such land... we will check whether the person or company is properly running the tea garden, clearing the dues like PF, gratuity and wages in a regular manner... Later, if he applies for permission for some additional land, it would be considered on a case-to-case basis before final approval,” she added.

Mamata accused the BJP without naming it and some non-TMC trade unions of distorting facts related to the policy.

“Some political parties and those associated with tea workers are spreading rumours without knowing the details. I want to clarify no land on which tea is grown will be used for such purposes. We decided to encourage local employment... those setting up tea tourism or similar activities will engage around 80 per cent of their staff from among the locals,” she said.

Mamata said her government had given land rights to many tea workers and 26,000 more ‘pattas’ or secured land tenures were ready.

Gardens on lease

The state government has given six sick tea estates on three-year leases to new companies, Mamata said on Tuesday. After three years, the government will review their performance, based on which a 30-year lease could be granted to them.