Mamata Banerjee calls on marshal, seeks BJP MLAs' pay cut

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called on the injured marshal and security guards of the Assembly, whom BJP MLAs had allegedly assaulted on the floor of the House over the suspension of four Opposition legislators on Monday.

The chief minister also slammed the BJP MLAs for alleged vandalism and lodging a police complaint against the injured security personnel.

“This is very surprising — a police complaint was lodged by the attackers (BJP MLAs) against the injured security personnel. I will request the Speaker to take proper action against them,” said Mamata.

She recalled the House’s decision to deduct the pay of MLAs during the Singur movement.

“I am not asking you (Speaker) to deduct their salaries. But as a lawyer, you are well aware of the rules. I hope you will take appropriate action,” said the chief minister.

Although Mamata did not elaborate on the pay cut during the Singur movement, a source claimed she was referring to a decision by then Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim to penalise Trinamool Congress MLAs for vandalism on the floor of the House in 2006.

The Bengal Assembly on Monday was marred by chaos, ruckus and a scuffle between BJP MLAs and security personnel over the suspension of four Opposition legislators who continued protesting on the floor, demanding the Speaker’s resignation for expunging Thursday’s speech by economist and Balurghat MLA Ashok Lahiri.

On Monday, Mamata also posed for a photograph with the injured security personnel at the Bengal Assembly — a move criticised by the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

Agnimitra Paul, BJP state general secretary and Asansol MLA, demanded the release of CCTV footage from the Assembly to reveal the truth.

“It is unfortunate that MLAs were beaten up by security personnel on the floor. If she (chief minister) has the courage, let her release the CCTV footage — everything will be clear,” said Paul.