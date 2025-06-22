Malda village girl sprints to gold glory in Calcutta: Government stipend helped Aditi's diet

A 17-year-old girl from a remote village in Malda has clinched gold in the state-level 5km race held at Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta on Saturday, showcasing the impact of grassroots support for rural talent.

Aditi Mandal, a Class XII student of Rishipur High School in Habibpur block, rose to prominence after she was identified by Malda child protection officer (CPO) Shibendu Sekhar Jana two years ago. Recognising Aditi's potential in athletics, Jana brought her to the notice of Malda district magistrate Nitin Singhania.

The DM directed officials to ensure Aditi received financial aid under the “talent sponsorship scheme”, which is a joint initiative of both the state and Centre to support promising young athletes.

Since then, Aditi has been receiving a monthly stipend of ₹4,000, which enabled her to pursue athletics more seriously.

The funds, most importantly, helped the girl from a humble home access better diet, laying the foundation for strength training.

“My father is a daily wage labourer and could not afford to support my athletic training or nutritional needs,” Aditi told The Telegraph over phone from Calcutta where she is participating in the state level school athletics (Under-18 years) meet. “With monthly support from the state government and the district administration, I could finally afford fruits and nuts for strength and focus on my training. I dedicate this medal to them.”

Malda DM Singhania said Aditi’s success reflected chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision. “The chief minister asked us to identify and support hidden gems in rural Bengal. Aditi is one such gem, and we simply implemented the chief minister's vision,” he said.

CPO Jana, who spotted Aditi, was visibly elated. “It is immensely satisfying to see a talent like Aditi shine. We believe Aditi can go a long way in athletics,” Jana said.