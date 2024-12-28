Malda trio die in Madhya Pradesh mishap, families lose sole breadwinners

Three migrant workers from Malda died in a mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Thursday.

They were in their 30s and sole breadwinners of their families.

Sources said Azmir Momin, 32, of Baniagram, Sintu Momin, 35, of Lalapur, both of Amrity, and Mobarak Nadab, 32, of Fulbaria, were working in a cellphone network tower installation project in Madhya Pradesh for the past three weeks.

“On Thursday afternoon, we were told by his colleagues that the tower had collapsed. My husband had taken a loan of ₹2 lakh from a private lender to build our house, which is why he went to MP to earn some extra money,” said Muni Bibi, Azmir’s pregnant wife.

Muni said she had no idea how to run the family now.

Sintu had joined Azmir with the expectation of some earnings, said his wife Fulshari Khatun.

“I have three small sons. He was the only earner,” she said.

Mobarak, sources said, was the sole earner of his family of five members.

The deaths led to ripples in Malda’s political circles.

Juel Rahman Siddiqui, a Trinamool member of Malda Zilla Parishad, said the trio had to leave Bengal as the BJP-led Centre withheld funds for the 100-days work scheme.

“The BJP cannot escape responsibility for the deaths,” he said.

Countering this, Amlan Bhaduri, the district general secretary of Malda south (organisational) district of the BJP, said the Bengal government failed to provide any substantial source of income to these people.

“That is why thousands of people from Bengal leave for other states. Unfortunately, many are losing lives in mishaps in their workplaces,” said Bhaduri.