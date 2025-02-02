Malda police introduces bicycle patrolling to enhance security

Police in Malda have taken the initiative to beef up security by introducing bicycle patrolling in rural areas of the district.

Englishbazar, Malda, Kaliachak, Gazole, and Chanchal police stations have been provided e-cycles so that police personnel and civic volunteers can reach remote localities for surveillance.

"A bicycle team, named green-winners, has been formed in the five police stations. The police personnel have chosen e-cycles due to road conditions. This saves fuel expenses and we can cover more areas,” said Samvab Jain, the additional superintendent of police (headquarters).

“The teams are visiting villages, reaching out to people, and gathering information. They have been instructed to pass the information to the control room of the district police in case they come across anything unusual or suspicious. Based on the importance of the information, it will be communicated to senior officers of different ranks for immediate intervention,” said a source.

The teams will also patrol areas near educational institutions to prevent eve-teasing and other crimes, the source added.

A police officer mentioned that the e-cycles take around five to six hours to be fully charged. With full charge, the cycle can cover a distance of 75 to 80km.

Following the recent shooting in Malda, where a prominent Trinamool leader and a party worker were gunned down, and the arrests of members of Ansarullah Bangla Team, a Bangladeshi terror group based in the state, the Chief Minister emphasised that the police should develop connections at the village level.

“The green police, civic volunteers, and others should visit the villages regularly, talk to people, and find out more about newcomers to the locality,” Mamata had said while speaking at an administrative review meeting in Alipurduar last week.

Jayanta Kundu, the president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said the initiative would make people feel safe.