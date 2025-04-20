Malda police defend actions at school camp as NCW, NHRC flag concerns

Malda police issued a statement on social media on Saturday, justifying their operations in and around Parlalpur High School of the district, where residents displaced from troubled Samserganj in the neighbouring Murshidabad district havetaken refuge.

Over the past couple of days, those staying at the school-turned-camp in Kaliachak-III block had accused the police of highhandedness. The police are not allowing them to move freely and not letting people enter the school, they had alleged.

On Friday, representatives of the National Commission for Women (NCW) who had visited the camp had also accused the police of being“inhuman.”

Some residents had resorted to protests on Friday evening as mediapersons were barred from entering the school campus when governor C.V. Ananda Bose met the displaced dwellers. Finally, the police allowed entry tothe media.

The police statement didn’t make any reference to the criticisms and protests.

It, however, highlighted actions needed for the safety of the displaced.

“General unrestricted camp access to everyone endangers the safety and security of persons inside, and hence, entry is regulated. Similarly, the open movement of a large number of unknown/outsider persons in the local area has also created fear, multiple misunderstandings, rumours, and tensions in surrounding areas where the locals feel unsafe. This kind of environment is also not safe for displaced persons, either,” says the statement.

“The access is also regulated for the modesty... of women and minor children. Further outside aid distributions need to be regulated to prevent any overcrowding and possible stampede situations.... Donated food articles need to be tested for food safety...,” it added.

The statement added that the administration was providing food, water and medical facilities for people in the camp as well as milkfor babies.

“We issued the statement to ensure transparency and avoid any misunderstandings about the functioning of the police at Parlalpur,” said a senior police officer.

NHRC visit

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) paid another visit to Parlalpur High School in Malda on Saturday to speak to theMurshidabad riot victims staying there.

“Human rights were destroyed.... The terrible accounts of those forced to leave their homes have shaken the entire country. They have the right to live without fear,” said Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, an NHRC member, after the visit.

On Friday, another NHRC delegation visited the camp.

Back home

Twenty-one of the 61 displaced families, who were staying at Parlalpur High School in Kaliachak-III block in Malda, returned to their homes in Betbona of Dhulian in Samserganj, Murshidabad, on Friday. Malda Sadar SDO Pankaj Tamang supervisedtheir return.