Malda man seriously injured in knife attack during Eid namaz, suspect arrested

A 65-year-old man was stabbed and severely injured allegedly by a youth from his locality in Malda while he was performing namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at a mosque on Saturday.

Victim Jalel Sheikh is under treatment in a critical condition.

The police have arrested accused Babul Ali while his family members have fled

the spot.

Both Sheikh and Babu reside at Maradangi, a village under the Harishchandrapur police station limits of Malda.

Sources said that around six months back, Sheikh had an altercation with his neighbour Babul and his family over a petty issue after which the latter allegedly pelted stones at his house. Sheikh had verbally abused the family in turn, which had made Babul and his family angry, sources said.

On Saturday, Sheikh went to the local mosque to perform namaz. Babul, along with his father and brothers, also went there. Babul, who was carrying a knife, slashed Sheikh’s neck when the older man was performing the namaz. Sheikh screamed and collapsed on the spot. Others rushed for help and nabbed Babul. Babul’s father and brothers,

however, escaped.

Sheikh was rushed to the rural hospital in Harishchandrapur and shifted to the super-speciality hospital in Chanchal, where he is under treatment.

“Babul Ali and his family planned to kill my husband. They should be punished,” said Hazera Bibi, Sheikh’s wife.

A police team reached the village and took Babul into custody. “We have arrested the main accused and are searching for others who have absconded,” Monojit Sarkar, the inspector-in-charge, said.