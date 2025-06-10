Malakar gets state vice-president post in Trinamul Congress

Sankar Malakar was appointed as a state vice-president of the Trinamool Congress on Monday, within five days of his switch to the party from the Congress.

The TMC issued a press release which said the veteran political leader was given the post of the party's state vice-president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malakar, who was the Darjeeling district president of the Congress, an AICC member and a two-time MLA of the Matigara-Naxalbari seat is in the Siliguri subdivision, joined the TMC on June 4.

Trinamool also appointed Sabyasachi Dutta, the chairperson of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, as the chairperson of the party's North 24-Parganas (Barasat) organisational unit.

Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made the district president again. Furfura Sharif's Kasem Siddique, a cousin of ISF chairperson Nawsad Siddique, was appointed as a general secretary to the TMC's state committee.

Malakar was brief in his reaction. “All of us have to work together by following the instructions of our party supremo, Mamata Banerjee. We will try to stop the BJP from securing Assembly seats in north Bengal and the entire state as a whole in the next elections,” he said.