MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 September 2025

Low pressure likely to bring heavy rain in some south Bengal districts till September 4

Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, the weather office said in its forecast till Thursday morning

PTI Published 03.09.25, 06:40 PM
Commuters during rain, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Commuters during rain, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. PTI picture.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in some south Bengal districts till Thursday morning, owing to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to occur at one or two places over all districts of south Bengal, it said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coast is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said that heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) will occur at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts of south Bengal.

The north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are also likely to receive heavy rain till Thursday morning, the bulletin said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of north Bengal, due to an active monsoon trough.

Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, the weather office said in its forecast till Thursday morning.

The seaside resort town of Digha received the highest rainfall in south Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am at 40 mm, followed by Alipore in the metropolis (30 mm), it said.

Dalgaon tea estate in Alipurduar district received 60-mm rainfall during the period, making it the highest in north Bengal, the bulletin added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rain India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bay Of Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool, Congress call CAA relaxations BJP’s ‘diversionary tactic’ before 2026 Bengal polls

Bengal industries minister and Trinamool spokesperson Shashi Panja said the party was committed in its Opposition to the CAA and the National Register of Citizens
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Women are facing a lot of problems as there are no toilets. Govt should clean the Delhi streets

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT