Low pressure likely to bring heavy rain in some south Bengal districts till September 4

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in some south Bengal districts till Thursday morning, owing to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to occur at one or two places over all districts of south Bengal, it said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

The well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coast is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said that heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) will occur at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts of south Bengal.

The north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are also likely to receive heavy rain till Thursday morning, the bulletin said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of north Bengal, due to an active monsoon trough.

Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, the weather office said in its forecast till Thursday morning.

The seaside resort town of Digha received the highest rainfall in south Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am at 40 mm, followed by Alipore in the metropolis (30 mm), it said.

Dalgaon tea estate in Alipurduar district received 60-mm rainfall during the period, making it the highest in north Bengal, the bulletin added.

