Low pressure likely over north Bay of Bengal, to trigger rainfall in Bengal for next two days: IMD

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Monday.

The weather system is expected to trigger very heavy rain (7–20 cm) in the coastal district of South 24 Parganas and heavy rain (7–11 cm) in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba and Paschim Medinipur till Tuesday morning, the IMD said.

Thereafter, till Wednesday morning, heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is very likely at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts.

The IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over all districts of south Bengal during the next two days from Monday.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday as squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast.

