Long-delayed Burdwan Road Flyover to be ready in August for Durga Puja rush: SMC

The state public works department (PWD) is aiming to open the long-delayed Burdwan Road flyover in Siliguri by August, in time for the Durga Puja rush.

It will also take up the widening of the crucial Nivedita Road through Gurung Busty and Pradhan Nagar.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb confirmed the developments after a meeting with PWD officials at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) headquarters on Saturday.

“I have held a series of meetings on the widening of Nivedita Road, which connects the heart of the city through Gurung Busty and Pradhan Nagar. During our latest discussion at the SMC, PWD officials agreed to take up the task,” said Deb. “They have also promised that the Burdwan Road flyover will be opened by August, which will bring much-needed relief from traffic congestion, especially during Durga Puja.”

Sources at the SMC said that the Trinamool-led civic body had removed over 100 shanties, roadside shops and temporary structures to facilitate the expansion of Nivedita Road.

The road runs parallel to Hill Cart Road, a key artery in the city, and serves as an alternative route for commuters heading to central Siliguri. Officials plan to extend the road further towards Gulma via Champasari, with major work likely to begin after the Puja season.

The 1.1-kilometre-long flyover over Burdwan Road, considered one of the city's most critical infrastructure projects, was initiated by the PWD in 2018. However, its progress was slow due to multiple factors, including disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The project cost, originally pegged at ₹44.85 crore, has since been revised to ₹68.75 crore.

“The road widening and flyover projects are vital to ease Siliguri’s chronic traffic jam,” said an SMC official.