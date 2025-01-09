Loco stuck on tracks, trains between Jalpaiguri Road and Raninagar Jalpaiguri stations delayed

Trains between Jalpaiguri Road and Raninagar Jalpaiguri stations were affected on Wednesday as the axle of the loco of a goods train bound for the Northeast got stuck on the tracks.

After five hours, around 2pm, train movement resumed on the tracks to the Northeast. Movement of trains, however, became normal along the parallel tracks an hour after the incident.

Sources in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said around 9am, the locomotive of the goods train stopped near Jalpaiguri Road station.

“The loco pilot found that one of the axles of the engine had jammed. Thus, the movement of trains halted along the stretch. After an hour, movement resumed on the parallel tracks. But no train could move on the tracks where the loco stood as engineers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force worked hard to resolve the technical glitch,” said a source in NFR.

Around 2pm, another loco reached the spot and hauled the stranded loco to Jalpaiguri Town station, the source said.

“Thereafter, train movement resumed on the tracks,” the source added. "A technical team has also reached Jalpaiguri Town station to repair the loco."