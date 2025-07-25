Lightning strikes, 15 people die in three districts amid thundershowers; tragic shadow

At least 15 persons lost their lives after being struck by lightning in three districts amid thundershowers on Thursday afternoon.

The incidents occurred in Bankura, West Midnapore and East Burdwan, casting a tragic shadow over the already gloomy weather.

While eight people died in Bankura, two others met the same fate while working in paddy fields in West Midnapore. In East Burdwan, five persons were killed due

to lightning.

In Bankura, eight deaths were reported from separate incidents of lightning in Kotulpur, Onda, Indas, Patrasayer and Jaipur. A senior official in Bankura couldn’t confirm names of all victims. However, among the deceased were Ziaul Haque Mollah, Jiban Ghosh, Narayan Sawar, Sheikh Ismail and Uttam Bhuiyan.

According to local sources, Ziaul Haque and Aspia Mollah, both residents of Khiri village under Kotulpur police station, were planting paddy in their field when a lightning bolt struck them. Rushed to Gogra Rural Hospital, where Ziaul Haque was declared dead. Aspia Mollah was admitted for treatment.

In Patrasayer, Jiban Ghosh was struck by lightning near Kantabon Udaypalli School during heavy rain. Taken to Bankura Sammilani Medical College, he was pronounced dead.

In Onda, Narayan Sawar, was killed in a similar incident. In Bangalchak Indas police station, Sheikh Ismail died as lightning struck and a woman named Bulti Bagdi was injured.

In Kharikashuli village under Jaipur police station, farmer Uttam Bhuiyan was killed when lightning struck his field.

In East Burdwan, five lives were lost, but till late evening only two could be identified.

Farmer Sanatan Patra was working in a paddy field in Madhabdihi when he was struck by lightning. Taken to a primary health centre, he was declared dead. Farmer Sanjay Hebram of Bhedia village under Ausgram police station also died similarly while working in the field.

A senior police officer of West Midnapore confirmed two deaths due to lightning.

Wet weather forecast

Weather experts confirmed a fresh low-pressure area in the north Bay of Bengal, bringing wet weather conditions after a brief spell of sunshine.

An Alipore Met office source said: “A low-pressure area, formed over the north Bay of Bengal, lay over central parts of the north Bay on Thursday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.”

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards toward the West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts over the next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall — and in some areas, extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 7cm to 20 cm — is expected over several south Bengal districts for the next two days, the Met office said.

Seven districts — East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, and Jhargram — have been identified as the

most vulnerable.

North Bengal, too, is expected to witness thundershowers between July 24 and 29. The forecast for July 25 suggests light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most parts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur, with rainfall expected in many other districts as well.

Govt high alert

Chief secretary Manoj Pant has urged district administrations to remain on high alert, especially in the seven most vulnerable districts. “All the district magistrates of the seven districts have been asked to stay alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said a senior official at Nabanna. Irrigation and disaster management departments have been instructed to maintain full preparedness in anticipation of the unfolding

weather scenario.