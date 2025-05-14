MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Leopard strays into Dhalabari-Lalbari village, goes on rampage and injures three

When the villagers spotted the leopard, they gave it a chase which left the animal panicked, and it ran here and there and attacked people before being tranquillised by forest department

Our Correspondent Published 14.05.25, 09:32 AM
People run for safety from the leopard at Dhalabari-Lalbari village in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday

People run for safety from the leopard at Dhalabari-Lalbari village in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday

A leopard strayed into the Dhalabari-Lalbari village in the Kranti block of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, attacked people and ran helter-skelter, before it was tranquillised by the forest department.

At least three people, including a policeman, were injured in the attack by the leopard. Villagers spotted the animal entering a jute field around 9am. From there, it ran to a tea plantation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were suspecting a leopard had sneaked into our village, as 10 goats died in the past five days. I lost three goats,” said Soleman Ali, a villager.

When the villagers spotted the leopard on Tuesday, they gave it a chase. This left the animal panicked, and it ran here and there and attacked people.

Soon after, a team from the Kranti police station and personnel of the Baikunthapur forest division, Apalchand forest range and the wildlife squad in Khunia arrived. By then, the leopard had attacked two villagers and had taken shelter in the jute field.

The police and the foresters asked the local people to maintain a safe distance from the animal and started chasing it. The leopard then mauled a policeman on his right hand.

Eventually, the foresters managed to tranquilise the leopard and took it away.

The aggrieved villagers approached the foresters and demanded compensation for the loss of their goats. The department will look into their issue, said a forest officer.

The injured were taken to the primary health centre in Dakshin Hanskhali for treatment. Later, one of them was shifted to the super-speciality hospital, the sources said.

RELATED TOPICS

Leopard Man-animal Conflict Jalpaiguri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Posers on Pahalgam headway: Three weeks since terror strike, probe falters on accountability

'What happened to the government’s vow to pursue the killers to the ends of the earth and punish them?' a military veteran told The Telegraph on Tuesday
Randhir Jaiswal.
Quote left Quote right

Let me be clear. It was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop firing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT