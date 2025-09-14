Landslide halts Darjeeling toy train; NJP–Darjeeling service suspended

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s toy train service was affected after a landslide near Tindharia in Kurseong subdivision on Friday.

The regular toy train service from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling, and vice versa, was stopped yesterday (Friday). Railway authorities are trying to resume the service from September 16.

An official source in DHR said the landslide occurred at 24th km, located between Rongtong and Tindharia. The debris piled up on the track, halting the movement of the toy train.

“The necessary restoration work is in progress at the affected area (24th km). It is expected that the regular service of DHR between NJP and Darjeeling will resume from Tuesday,” the official source said.

The official, however, added that they are operating the regular passenger service of the mountain railway between Kurseong and Darjeeling. This includes the joy ride services between Darjeeling and Ghoom.

The landslide, triggered by the late spell of monsoon, has left railway officials worried. The upcoming festive season, which will begin at the end of this month, sees an increase in the inflow of tourists. To attract more visitors, the DHR authorities have introduced a few short-distance services of toy trains, covering festivals.

“Keeping in view the upcoming festive season, a number of new services covering short distances of toy train rides have been planned, and we will introduce them shortly. The necessary steps are in progress, including regular monitoring of tracks and other railway infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service to the tourists, so that they can enjoy a ride on the century-old Himalayan railway,” an official of DHR said.

The Met office predicted rough weather across the region for the next 48 hours.

“There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to occur in the Darjeeling district, which will continue till Monday,” the source in the Met said on Saturday.