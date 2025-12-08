'Lakhs' turn up at Gita chant event at Brigade; Before polls, politics of polarisation

The BJP and the entire Sangh Parivar left no stone unturned to make Sunday’s Gita recitation — “Panch Lokkho Konthe Gitapath” — at the Brigade Parade Ground successful.

The event was officially organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad — a cluster of monks and Hindutva outfits. The BJP and the broader saffron ecosystem played a pivotal role in organising the event and ensuring a high turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

An annual initiative launched in 2023, it is aimed at consolidating the state’s Hindus ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, though BJP leaders said there was no link between the event and electoral politics.

“Today’s footfall proved our target of chanting the Gita by five lakh voices was fulfilled. We are confident that five lakh people visited the ground (on Sunday). However, we can't state the exact number as there is no registration or headcount procedure. Participation was spontaneous," said Swami Nirgunananda, one of the chief organisers.

Thousands of monks from Bengal and outside participated in the event. Organisers claimed Hindus from Bangladesh and Nepal took part.

Although there are serious doubts over the five-lakh attendance claim, many leaders at the event said it was well organised and that the turnout was at least two lakh. A Kolkata Police source, however, claimed the turnout was more than one lakh.

All top BJP leaders, including state president Samik Bhattacharya, former state presidents Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh, the leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and several other prominent faces of Bengal BJP were present at the Brigade. Among the chief guests was Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, who publicly called for Hindu unity from Bengal. Religious figures apart, governor C.V. Ananda Bose also attended the event.

BJP leaders and their supporters from all districts of Bengal assembled at the event. The social-media handles of BJP leaders — from the top leadership to district-level functionaries — were flooded with posts related to the event.

The saffron ecosystem had begun this initiative in 2023 with a call to chant the Gita by one lakh voices at the same ground ahead of the 2024 general elections. There were initial campaigns suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event.At the eleventh hour, the Prime Minister’s trip was cancelled, dampening the enthusiasm of organisers and attendees.

“This time, everything was planned three months in advance. Party leaders campaigned for the event and hired buses to bring devotees to the venue, unlike in 2023. This was a well-planned event, which is why the turnout on Sunday was significant,” said a BJP leader.

BJP insiders believe the exercise would help consolidate Hindu voters as the event coincidentally took place a day after the foundation-laying ceremony of the Babri Mosque in Murshidabad.

Anti-BJP parties in Bengal, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, CPM and Congress, claimed that the religious gathering was essentially a political move by the BJP to expand its Hindutva narrative.

“We all respect the holy Gita. We respect all religions and religious texts. However, our objection is to the misuse of the Gita for political marketing. Those doing this marketing are none other than BJP leaders. The BJP has no mass support on the ground, and that is why they are using the Gita recitation programme for political purposes,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

“I have no objection to Gita recitation or the building of mosques. However, Bengal is facing many serious problems, and governments must address these issues. The state is steadily declining in terms of economic development and is trapped in an economic slowdown. If these real concerns are not addressed, Bengal may sink further into economic uncertainty,” said senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty echoed Chowdhury’s views and criticised the politics of religion practised by both the BJP and the TMC.

BJP leaders, however, admitted that Sunday’s event had helped consolidate Hindu communities, though they officially denied any direct electoral motive.

“This event has brought together the Hindus of Bengal. It is a serious concern that Hindus could become foreigners in their own homeland,” said Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar.

When asked about the impact of the event on next year’s elections, he added: “There is no connection between this programme and electoral politics.”

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty said that although the BJP made every effort to ensure the success of the event, there is no guarantee that it would translate into political dividends in next year’s elections.

“It is interesting that the organisers claimed the Mamata Banerjee government extended cooperation despite not attending the event. The programme was more religious than political. Therefore, even though the BJP left no stone unturned to make it successful, it does not necessarily mean the party will reap electoral benefits from it,” Chakraborty said.