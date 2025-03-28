Labour department meet on tea next week; anger over 'low' bonus, other land uses

The state labour department has convened a meeting on April 3 to resolve issues related to the tea estates located in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills.

Over the past couple of months, various problems have cropped up in these tea gardens that produce the world-famous Darjeeling brew, much to the concern of the planters.

Workers and some trade unions and hill-based political parties have resorted to protests over the state’s decision to allow nom-tea use on up to 30 per cent of unused land in tea estates.

Workers in some gardens are not joining their duties, demanding 20 per cent bonus be given and minimum wage rate fixed.

“After protests in the hills over the state’s decision to allow other use on unused tea garden land, the chief minister came up with a clarification of strict monitoring. A notification was issued. But protests are continuing in the brew belt across the hills,” said a political watcher.

In 2024, ahead of Durga Puja, tea trade unions in the hills and the planters could not reach a consensus over the bonus. The state intervened and advised planters to pay a bonus of 16 per cent. Accordingly, the bonus was disbursed. However, workers and trade unions stuck to the demand for a 20 per cent bonus.

“They want planters to pay the ‘remaining’ 4 per cent immediately. They want the rate of bonus to be paid ahead of Durga Puja this year to be finalised right now,” said a trade union leader.

Tea workers in the hills also want their minimum wage rate fixed.

In 2015, the state formed a committee to recommend the minimum wage rate for tea workers in Bengal. No decision has been made so far.

The delay has made the state intervene and announce interim hikes in the daily wage rate. As of now, a tea worker gets ₹250 as the daily wage.

The protests and the high rate of absenteeism among workers over these issues have hit the Darjeeling tea industry hard.

“The production of first flush tea, which fetches the best prices, has been hit. Some tea estates have closed down. It seems that the state labour department has decided to intervene again to resolve the situation,” said a Siliguri planter with tea estates in the Darjeeling hills.

Sources said Shyamal Datta, the additional labour commissioner of north Bengal zone, on March 25 wrote to representatives of eight trade unions, inviting them to the meeting.

“The meeting will be held on April 3 at the state guest house in Siliguri. State labour minister Moloy Ghatak will be present at the meeting,” said a source.

“The state should decide on the bonus issue and address workers' grievances. We want this situation to end and hope the minister and the state government take necessary initiatives,” said Saman Pathak, the CPM secretary of Darjeeling district.